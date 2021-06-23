Several season bests at St. Vrain Invitational

Nearly 90 teams, including Akron and Otis, were represented at the 2021 St. Vrain Invitational Friday, June 18 at Everly-Montgomery Field in Longmont. Akron’s Ivan Dannar ran season best times in the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash, finishing in 11.64 and 24.00 to place 53rd and 49th, respectively. The Rams’ 4×100 meter relay team also finished with a season best 47.66, placing 23rd. Ryan McCaffrey, of Akron, high jumped 5-8.5 to come in 14th. In the pole vault, Akron took four athletes. Grayson Pachner had a season best jump of 12-9 for a 5th place finish. Ivan Dannar went 11-3 to place 23rd, Ryan McCaffrey went 10-9 to place 26th and Jackson Filla vaulted 10-3 to come in 30th.