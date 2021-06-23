Tough competition at 1A Invitational
Arickaree-Woodlin got an early taste of their State Championships competition at the 1A Invitational Saturday, June 19 at Bailey Track at Gaskill Field in Limon. Team Scores: 1st, Springfield, 68; 2nd, Sangre de Cristo, 56; 3rd, Kiowa, 48; 4th, Lone Star, 46.50; 5th, Simla, 43; 6th, Eads, 41; 7th, Prairie, 36; 8th, Flagler, 35; 9th, Evangelical Christian Academy, 33; 10th, Elbert, 32; 10th, Hi-Plains, 32; 12th, Cheyenne Wells, 27; 13th, Granada, 26; 14th, Idalia, 25; 15th, Hanover, 22; 16th, Shining Mountain Waldorf, 21.50; 17th, McClave, 21; 18th, Cheraw, 17; 19th, Stratton-Liberty, 16; 20th, South Baca, 15; 21st, Kim, 12; 22nd, Colorado Deaf & Blind, 10; 22nd, Briggsdale, 10; 24th, Kit Carson, 6; 25th, Genoa-Hugo, 5; 26th, Cripple Creek-Victor, 4; 27th, Antonito, 3; 27th, La Veta, 3; 29th, Cotopaxi, 1; 29th, Moffat, 1.