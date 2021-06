Schwarber sets Nats record for most home runs in a month originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Twenty-eight days into the month, Kyle Schwarber hit his 14th home run of June to set the Nationals record for the most long balls in any calendar month since the team was founded as the Montreal Expos in 1969. Schwarber broke a tie with former National Bryce Harper (May 2015) and retired Expo Vladimir Guerrero (September 2000) to take the record for himself.