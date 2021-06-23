Cancel
NFL

“’Challenge’ is an understatement”

By Ed Tait
bluebombers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be an unprecedented cruise deep into unknown, uncharted waters. And Winnipeg Blue Bombers Director of Health and Performance/Head Athletic Therapist Al Couture will be right there in the ship’s bridge alongside head coach Mike O’Shea and the rest of the club’s coaching, football operations and training staff. There’s...

www.bluebombers.com
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Challenger baseball swinging for the fence

ASHTABULA — Laughter was evident at Cederquist Park on Saturday morning as the Blizzards battled against Tallmadge in Challenger baseball league action. The developmentally disabled baseball team has made a lot of progress since starting practice the first week of May said parents and Blizzards coach Kevin Grippi. “It gives...
NFLchatsports.com

CBS Sports’ Offers Lukewarm Power Ranking for Mike Zimmer

That’s where CBS Sports‘ Cody Benjamin ranked Minnesota Vikings head coach via power rankings heading into the 2021 season. The cream of the crop per Benjamin [in order] is Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs), Bill Belichick (New England Patriots), and John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens). New coaches like David Culley (Houston Texans), Dan Campbell (Detroit Lions), and Zac Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals) rounded out the bottom of the list, chiefly due to lack of experience.
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Ravens Positional Battles: Slot Cornerback

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will have a heated competition for depth behind cornerback Marlon, Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith. Baltimore will have several players to earn the primary role at nickle back. Pro Football Focus ranked the Ravens’ secondary as the second-best in the league behind the...
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Former Ohio State DB Tyvis Powell signs in the CFL

Former Ohio State safety Tyvis Powell is back in professional football. While it's not in the NFL, Powell signed on to play in the Canadian Football League with the BC Lions. He was one of four players added to the Lions' training camp roster the team recently announced. This will...
NFLCBS Sports

Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Shines at OTAs despite toe issue

Gibson (toe) hasn't shown any limitations during OTAs in June, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. Running backs coach Randy Jordan and head coach Ron Rivera both had lofty praise for Gibson, with Jordan even using the term "night and day" to describe the running back's development since last year. However, it wasn't all good news coming out of OTAs, as Gibson revealed he's still receiving treatment for the toe injury that sidelined him for Weeks 14 and 15 of his rookie season. It sounds like a matter of maintenance rather than an acute issue, considering Gibson was a full participant in every workout that was open to the media. There's certainly some risk of re-injury, but the toe shouldn't prevent Gibson from practicing at the start of training camp, where he'll be locked in as Washington's starting running back and lead ball carrier.
NFLESPN

Colts join rest of NFL in playing games at full capacity

INDIANAPOLIS --  The Indianapolis Colts will play this season's home games in front of crowds at full capacity after the local county health department approved the teams plan Tuesday. The announcement means all 32 NFL teams intend to open the season in front of full houses this September. Team...
NFLenquirerjournal.com

Panthers' success in 2021 dependent on offensive line improvement

The Carolina Panthers’ playoff hopes for the 2021 season rest predominantly on new quarterback Sam Darnold, but there is concern over whether or not the team will be able to protect the former top-three pick once things kick off in September. In recent rankings, both Pro Football Focus and Pro...
High Schoolvieravoice.com

Viera linebacker Eaton set on leading state in tackles

Ask Viera High rising senior Johnny Eaton what he likes about the position he plays for the Hawks football team and his eyes light up. “The action,” he said. “I love hitting. I love hitting. That’s my favorite thing in the world.”. Spoken like a true linebacker. During the past...
NFLMusic City Miracles

Titans 2021 UDFA Profile: OT Chandon Herring

With training camp fast approaching, we thought it would be a good time to showcase some of the UDFA’s that have a chance to make this roster. The Tennessee Titans made a few investments at the offensive tackle position this offseason, none bigger than the drafting of North Dakota State’s Dillon Radunz in the second round. They also re-signed swing tackle Ty Sambrailo and added veteran Kendall Lamm in free agency.
NFLNBC Sports

Paxton Lynch signs with CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch was supposed to solve the Broncos’ post-Peyton Manning search for a franchise quarterback. Lynch, who was drafted 26th overall in 2016, played only five games with four starts in two seasons in Denver. He has not played in the NFL since 2017, and Lynch has not been in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks get great news

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a leg injury in Game 4, and the MRI results show the best-case scenario. The entire state of Milwaukee has figuratively held its breath for the past 24 hours. In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his leg and was in a lot of pain. He was out for the remainder of the contest, and he was sorely missed as the Atlanta Hawks routed the Bucks 110-88. The loss hurts, but the potential of missing their two-time MVP for a crucial Game 5 is the primary concern for Milwaukee.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts: What should Indy do with Jordan Wilkins this offseason?

Colts RB Jordan Wilkins (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) The Indianapolis Colts have no shortage of intriguing storylines regarding their roster as we approach the start of training camp. Will there be any surprise cuts along the defensive line? The group is stacked right now and will need to be...
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: John Harbaugh named third-best head coach in the NFL

Ravens, John Harbaugh Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens were blessed with head coach John Harbaugh in 2008. The former special teams coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles took the job as head coach in Baltimore and the rest is history. It seems some analysts agree that Harbaugh...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL will not hold 2021 supplemental draft

For the second-straight year the NFL will not hold a supplemental draft. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday, holding the event is up to the league and it has evidently decided against going forward with it again. In 2020, it was also called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
NFLchatsports.com

ESPN, PFF put Vikings as one of the NFL’s ten best rosters

It’s finally July! Or, at least, it will be by the time most of you read this. That means we’re mere weeks away from the start of Training Camp for the Minnesota Vikings, and it will be time to see whether or not all of the moves the team made this offseason will bear fruit. If the team is as good as the folks from Pro Football Focus seems to think they are, the answer to that question will be a positive one.
NFLPride Of Detroit

2021 Detroit Lions roster preview: Can Austin Bryant get—and stay—on the field?

Life in the NFL has been tough for Austin Bryant. Ever since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, Bryant has fought through injury after injury with minimal time actually on the field. He entered the league having played through a torn pectoral muscle in the final half of his last college season. He quickly suffered another pectoral injury, taking away three-quarters of his rookie season. And then he missed most of 2020 with an injury that cost him training camp, as well.
NFLCBS Sports

Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Misses minicamp

Samuel (groin) didn't participate in June minicamp, Chris Russell of 106.7 The Fan reports. Samuel was first held out of practice June 2 and never made it back for mandatory minicamp June 8-10. He should be ready for the start of training camp July 27, but if not, the likes of Cam Sims, Adam Humphries and Dyami Brown could see more work with the first-team offense. Samuel figures to be the No. 2 wide receiver in Washington, after signing a three-year, $34.5 million contract in March.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings depth chart: Rookies giving Minnesota a top-10 OL?

It will take some time for things to take shape, and you never know what could happen over the course of training camp, but it’s reasonable to expect for the fourth consecutive year, that rookie offensive linemen will have a substantial impact on the Minnesota Vikings depth chart. In 2018,...