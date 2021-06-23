“’Challenge’ is an understatement”

Gibson (toe) hasn't shown any limitations during OTAs in June, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. Running backs coach Randy Jordan and head coach Ron Rivera both had lofty praise for Gibson, with Jordan even using the term "night and day" to describe the running back's development since last year. However, it wasn't all good news coming out of OTAs, as Gibson revealed he's still receiving treatment for the toe injury that sidelined him for Weeks 14 and 15 of his rookie season. It sounds like a matter of maintenance rather than an acute issue, considering Gibson was a full participant in every workout that was open to the media. There's certainly some risk of re-injury, but the toe shouldn't prevent Gibson from practicing at the start of training camp, where he'll be locked in as Washington's starting running back and lead ball carrier.