James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. WARM, HUMID SUMMER DAYS: A blanket of moist, tropical air will cover Alabama for the rest of the week. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday and Thursday with the usual threat of random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot getting wet is around 30% Wednesday and 40-50% Thursday. The high will be in the upper 80s Wednesday, followed by mid 80s Thursday, below average for this time of the year.