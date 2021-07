Studiocanal have unveiled plenty of movie news at Cannes Film Festival, with a Paddington 3 filming date among the new announcements. As reported by Variety, the threequel will start filming in 2022's second quarter – so that's anywhere from April to June. There's no director confirmed to helm the movie just yet, and there's no cast announced, either, but we can probably expect the central characters to return. The story comes from Paddington and Paddington 2 director Paul King, along with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton, while Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont will pen the screenplay. King will also produce. Plus, there's a third season of The Adventures of Paddington TV show in the works.