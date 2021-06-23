Spending summer in Hyampom

It is officially summer. The Summer Solstice was 8:32 a.m. Sunday, June 20, and the heat is on! Seems more like the end of July than the end of June. Over this Father’s Day weekend we saw plenty of river activity. Swimmers, rafters, campers and sun worshippers. We want to give a shout-out to the Hayfork crew camped out at Big Slide campground. Thanks for leaving the campground so clean and tidy. No one would know that you guys even camped there. It is refreshing to see campers respecting this beautiful place. We love the painted rocks at the base of a big fir spelling out ‘the fairies live here.’ Very sweet! Yes, they do!