The Mole kidnaps a player for its Man in the Iron Mask test while Anderson Cooper hangs out

By Andy Dehnart
reality blurred
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mole first aired 20 years ago, in 2001, and is finally streaming again thanks to Netflix, which has also acquired the format internationally and is filming a new season with American contestants this summer. This summer, I’m re-watching the first two seasons, and recapping, analyzing, and discussing each episode, starting with season 1, episode 2, “Part the Second,” which first aired Jan. 16, 2001, on ABC.

