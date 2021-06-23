Community remembers beloved Captain Scott Virgil Hensley - 6:00 p.m.

Howard Willhoit went to work on the family’s farm after attending eight years at Barefoot but later returned to school to attend Gainesville High School with his two younger sisters, Mildred and Helen. He graduated with Mildred in 1942, when he was 23. They’re included in this photo of the class of 1942, which is reprinted from the May 8, 1992, edition of the TImes, after the class gathered for its 50-year reunion. Class members pictured are, front row, from left: Peggy Boone (mascot). Second row: Lois Deavers, Juanita McClendon, Sylvia Naugle, Margaurette Sanders, Doin Upton, Alva Herd, Earlin Haskins and Mable Amyx, class sponsor. Third row: Rayford Thomas, Ruth Hicks, Lenore Jump, Alice Cutbirth, Betty McGinnis, Eva Smith, Barbara Nixon, Howard Willhoit and Wayne Clark. Row 4: Glenda Shindler, Gordon Peacock, Calvin Hawkins, Geraldine Jones, Mildred Willhoit and Wilma Jones. Row 5: Oreal Sanders, Leonard Deavers, Ewing White, Earl Watson, Arlis Nichols and Lee Wallace. Graduates not pictured were Audie Price, Huston Luna, Eunice Langston, Ralph Hogan, Basil Gaulind and Verne Garrison. Faculty members pictured in the inset photo are, front row, from left: Lyda Nurse, Stella Luna and Mabel Amyx. Back: Chunk Woods, Mearle Luna, Edgar Highnote, Mr. Lyles and superintendent Leonard Atchley. Not pictured: Huston Hambelton. Howard Willhoit died eight years after graduating, in 1950, of adrenal gland failure possibly due to tuberculosis.