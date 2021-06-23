Carl Nassib just became the only openly gay active NFL player. He won't be for long.

Recently, an NFL football player has made a huge announcement on his Instagram account. The name of the player is Carl Nassib who is an American football defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders. On June 21 (Monday), he took his Instagram to handle to announce that he is gay. We would like to tell you that he has become the first active football player of the NFL. He is the most prominent and well-known football player in the NFL. He has gained a huge reputation and fame as a football player. In this article, you will get all details about his announcement on his social media handles.