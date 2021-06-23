Cancel
Carl Nassib just became the only openly gay active NFL player. He won't be for long.

By Zach Stafford
MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve heard a lot of coming out stories over the years. It’s the one story I can confidently say we all tell, without fail, on any first date with another queer person. I’ve been on dates where people recounted being kicked out of their homes by families who they still don’t talk to. I’ve met people who’ve been subjected to conversion therapy after coming out. While my own story isn’t as traumatic as theirs, my own anxieties about not knowing if people will love me or not carry through from then until now.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary NFL QB Says He Had ‘Several’ Gay Teammates

Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon says he had “several” gay teammates over the course of his career, though they weren’t comfortable enough to come out publicly. Hopefully that will begin to change in the wake of Carl Nassib’s announcement. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman became the NFL’s first active...
NFL10NEWS

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib comes out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced on Monday he is gay, becoming the first active player in NFL history to come out. "I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said in a video posted to Instagram from his home in Pennsylvania. "I've been meaning to do this for awhile now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get this off my chest."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Raiders Star Bo Jackson Has Message For Carl Nassib

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has solidified himself as a trail blazer in the world of sports — becoming the first active openly gay player in NFL history. Finally “comfortable enough to get it off his chest” on Monday afternoon, Nassib bravely posted his first coming-out message to the public on Instagram. He also added that he would donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization committed to providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to members of the LGBTQ+ community.
NFLSlate

What It Would Take for More NFL Players to Come Out of the Closet

Last week, NFL defensive end Carl Nassib put out this video on Instagram. In it, he’s holding the camera selfie-style. You can see a bright green lawn behind him. And in the most understated way possible he says: “I just want to take a quick moment to say, I’m gay.”
NFLgetindianews.com

Who is Carl Nassib? NFL Player Carl Nassib Come Out As Gay, Wife, Wiki, Instagram, Net Worth!

Recently, an NFL football player has made a huge announcement on his Instagram account. The name of the player is Carl Nassib who is an American football defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders. On June 21 (Monday), he took his Instagram to handle to announce that he is gay. We would like to tell you that he has become the first active football player of the NFL. He is the most prominent and well-known football player in the NFL. He has gained a huge reputation and fame as a football player. In this article, you will get all details about his announcement on his social media handles.
NFLNPR

Wade Davis Jr. Describes The Fear Of Being Outed While He Was In The NFL

When Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders announced he was gay on Instagram earlier this week, he said he wasn't looking to make history. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CARL NASSIB: I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that, like, one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary. But until then, you know, I'm going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate.
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

Joy Behar Apologizes For "Inappropriate" Joke About Gay NFL Player Carl Nassib

Joy Behar stepped in it Tuesday morning on The View when she made an offensive joke about Carl Nassib, the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Behar didn't seem to think anything of the joke at first — although Meghan McCain could be seen cringing after the fact — but producers clearly did, as the co-host apologized for making an "inappropriate joke" just a few minutes later.
NFLmix1079.com

NFL’s support of Carl Nassib and the LGBTQ+ community

First and foremost, Carl Nassib for just being his damn self! It takes a huge amount of courage and bravery to let the world know who you are. Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders, told the world last week he was gay! Making him the first active NFL player, that we know of, to do so. In light, the NFL has come out to say “Football is gay” in support of Nassib’s announcement and as a gay man, I have to say, it’s seems to be a tad bit unbelievable.
