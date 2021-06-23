Cancel
Idaho State

Far-right activist Ammon Bundy is running for Idaho governor, tapping an anti-establishment trend

By Paulina Villegas
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmmon Bundy has carried a small copy of the U.S. Constitution in his front pocket for the past seven years. He does so to remind himself of what the government is supposed to do to serve the people without abusing its authority, he said. The far-right activist known for his...

www.spokesman.com
Boise, IDkboi.com

Ammon Bundy trial continues into Wednesday

Testimony ended on day two of the trespassing trial of Ammon Bundy stemming from a disruption at the legislature’s special session last August. And prosecutors say they’ll call their last witness today, House Speaker Scott Bedke. They say Rep. Bedke was traveling from Salmon to Boise Tuesday and was unavailable...
Idaho StateTri-City Herald

Ammon Bundy’s Idaho trespassing trial to begin Monday after delay request is rejected

Ammon Bundy will head to a jury trial starting Monday after a judge on Friday rejected his efforts to delay the legal proceedings. Bundy, an Emmett, Idaho, resident, is scheduled for a four-day trial next week at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. He and another man, Aaron Schmidt, face misdemeanor counts of trespassing related to incidents at the Idaho Statehouse last Aug. 25, when Bundy and others refused to leave the Lincoln Auditorium inside the Capitol during the Legislature’s special session.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Idaho’s Ed Humphreys Reacts to Ammon Bundy and Tax Hikes

Something on the order of eight people have filed to campaign for the Republican nomination for Governor in Idaho. Only three of those have the resources to make a serious effort. Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, businessman Ed Humphreys and political activist Ammon Bundy. Governor Brad Little will make it four when he makes it official he’s running for reelection.
Electionskboi.com

It’s Official: Ammon Bundy is Running for Governor

At an event held in Kliener Park on Saturday afternoon, Ammon Bundy made it official; he is running for Governor in Idaho. Bundy spoke to an audience of about 700 people, saying he will run as a Republican and intends to unite the party. Bundy told the audience he wants...
Boise, IDPost Register

State rests its case in Ammon Bundy trespass trial

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The state has rested its case in the trial of Emmett activist Ammon Bundy, charged with trespass and resisting arrest at the Idaho Statehouse in last summer's special session. House Speaker Scott Bedke was the state's final witness. The defense is now asking the judge to...
Lawkidnewsradio.com

Ammon Bundy’s trial begins

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The trial of Emmett activist Ammon Bundy is underway. He’s accused of trespassing at the Idaho Statehouse during last summer’s special session. It’s more than a simple trespass case as it involves a well known anti-governent activist who wants to be governor and the heightened tensions over COVID-19 restrictions late last summer.
