3 things we learned in Orlando City’s 5-0 win over San Jose

Orlando City's Chris Mueller moves the ball away from San José's Shea Salinas during the Lions' home victory on Tuesday. Lizzie Heintz

Orlando City notched a dominant 5-0 rout over San Jose on Tuesday night, welcoming back full-capacity supporters to Exploria Stadium with a second straight win. Here are three things we learned from the match:

Daryl Dike is back

Orlando City fans have been waiting to hear those words since Feb. 1 when the striker went on loan to Barnsley in the English Championship league.

In the long months since, speculation has swirled throughout MLS and international fans about whether Dike would ever play in Orlando again.

This week that question was answered — emphatically. Dike returned as a starter for the first time in front of more than 15,000 fans at Exploria Stadium on Tuesday night, and he did so with style, scoring a pair of goals in the romp.

Dike scoring for Orlando became a familiar sight last season, but the quality of his goals against San Jose reflected his growth. The 21-year-old striker hasn’t even been playing professionally for a full year yet; his debut came late last July in the MLS is Back tournament.

On Tuesday, Dike’s runs were noticeably precise, his movement following a more honed path that allowed him to take advantage of seams in the defense.

“I have noticed differences,” coach Oscar Pareja said. “He feels more comfortable. I can see that he understands much better what is the competition inside. His matureness is going to keep increasing the way he’s participating with the national team, competing with different level. The way he grew in England is priceless for us.”

Homegrowns continue growth

Although Dike took the spotlight, the performance of two homegrowns also highlighted the night — Benji Michel and Michael Halliday.

The two players are at different points in their development. A third-year player for the Lions, Michel has become a regular asset for the team, featuring mainly as a supersub throughout this season.

Tuesday gave him an important chance to start in a fiery front line alongside Chris Mueller, Nani and Dike. Michel seized the opportunity, earning a penalty kick and scoring a pair of goals.

Michel is often viewed as the head of the Lions’ progress in developing homegrown talent — the first Orlando-based homegrown player signed to a first-team contract to regularly play for the club.

“He was very important for our victory, scoring goals, creating the first play that brings the result of the PK,” Pareja said. “I think we have been timing him very well, too. He is a great great person and a great footballer for the franchise.”

Apopka native Halliday is on the opposite end of this spectrum — an 18-year-old who just graduated high school a few weeks ago, playing in only his second professional match.

Tuesday night was equally important for Halliday, whose debut posed difficulties as the Lions ceded their only loss of the season to the New York Red Bulls.

Pareja said he saw immediate growth from the defender, who played the entire second half and helped to cement the clean sheet. With absences such as Ruan and Rodrigo Schlegel, the Lions are still seeking depth at outside back; Halliday could provide the answer.

“Mikey looked more mature,” Pareja said. “It’s incredible how much they develop when they go and compete in the first team and they start adding matches and timing. We are very pleased with him. ... I want to provide to the young players a good scenario so their career can go upward all the time.”

Chris Mueller impacts without scoring

This many games into last season, Mueller already had netted four goals as one of the Lions’ leading scorers. The winger is scoreless through the nine games of the season, but his impact on the offense has still been felt.

Mueller leads the team in assists with four, two of which came in each of this past week’s wins. With that number, Mueller is tied with Tesho Akindele as the Lions’ assists leader and tied for third overall in the league.

This season’s Orlando City roster provides plenty of competition at the winger position — Mueller is battling with Nani, Michel and Silvester van der Water for playing time, along with younger players such as Alexander Alvarado. With Dike returned to the roster, Pareja is also continuing to rotate the construction of his front line.

Competition might be a challenge, but Pareja said it’s also helping Mueller make the next step in his development. After his explosive 2020 season, the winger is settling into a consistent style of play, the coach indicated.

“Chris understands what is his position in the team,” Pareja said. “I think the competition within the team has increased as well, and he felt it. That will make him grow. ... I can see Chris in that growing mode, probably a bit different than we saw last year ... but this year I think he’s more steady. He is a very important piece of our puzzle and we hope that he will keep producing that.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .