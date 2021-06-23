Cancel
Tucson, AZ

70 unaccompanied migrant children surrender at Tucson Sector

 6 days ago
More than 70 unaccompanied minors have surrendered at the Tucson Sector of the border since yesterday.

According to a Tweet from USBP Chief John Modlin, the children arrived in the last 24 hours.

So far this year, Border Patrol has encountered more than 10,000 unaccompanied minors crossing the border illegally in the Tucson Sector, according to CBP statistics.

"This fiscal year, Tucson Sector has seen an approximate 160% increase in unaccompanied migrant children," said Chief Modlin.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

