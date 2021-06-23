Angelina Jolie Wore This Classic Dress Out To Dinner With Her Kids

Just days after reuniting with him in New York City, Angelina Jolie’s ex Jonny Lee Miller has met Pax—the 17-year-old son she shares with her other ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The Maleficent actress, 46, reportedly met up with Miller, 48, at his apartment in Brooklyn for the second time in a week on Tuesday, June 15. Only this time, she brought along one of her eldest sons, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, to meet Miller during their visit. According to photos published by the Daily Mail, Jolie and her son were seen entering the building in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn, where they spent approximately the next hour. Pax and Jolie were also escorted by security at the time, per the Daily Mail.