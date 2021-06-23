Angelina Jolie Wore This Classic Dress Out To Dinner With Her Kids
Dress trends are constantly making a comeback — think puff shoulders, contemporary tunics, or cowl neck slips. There are some styles, however, that remain timeless and never fade from the fashion discourse. If you’re thinking wrap dresses, you’re right. They were first designed in the 1930s by Italian fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli and more recently reinvented by Diane Von Furstenberg. Given that the silhouette flatters all body types and there are so many iterations out there, almost everyone owns a wrap dress, including Angelina Jolie.www.thezoereport.com