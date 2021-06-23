Cancel
People Are Devastated by Britney Spears' Revelations About Her Conservatorship

By Jenny Hollander
Marie Claire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, June 23, Britney Spears gave a frank account of her life under a conservatorship to a Los Angeles courtroom. "I've told the world I'm happy and OK," she said. "I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep. I’m so angry I’m insane." She continued: "I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive." She claimed that she wasn't allowed to have her IUD taken out, that she had been put on strong drugs including lithium, and that she had been robbed of a full life. Her revelations immediately sparked a wildfire of support, with many expressing their anger and deep sadness that Britney had been suffering in plain sight for so long.

