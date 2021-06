A trio of Arsenal youngsters left the club last week after spending time away on loan this past season. None were huge surprises, or losses, considering they had yet to seriously challenge for a look by the first time and seeing plenty of other options at the club. However, West London Sport is reporting that Daniel Oyegoke is set to leave London Colney this coming week despite a new contract offer from Arsenal. The report indicates that Oyegoke will instead opt to sign for Brentford as they make their return to the top flight, even though he is expected to initially play for their reserves team.