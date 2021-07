Whether you’re new to hiking or a veteran of the Blue Ridge Mountains, you can attend a free webinar on Hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway with the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. Randy Johnson, author of Hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway and Best Easy Day Hikes of the Parkway, will lead the 30-minute webinar on Tuesday, July 13th at 11 am. With the Parkway and the trails seeing a record number of hikers over the past few years, Randy Johnson will share with you some of the best hikes in these mountains that may not be quite so crowded.