Foundation offers tips on choosing and using sunscreen

Newswise — Wearing sunscreen every day, even if you are outside only for short periods, is an important step in keeping your skin looking healthy and preventing skin cancer. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, daily use of at least an SPF 15 sunscreen can lower your risk of developing melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer, by 50 percent. The best sunscreen is broad spectrum, which protects against both the rays that burn skin and the rays that cause aging and tanning. The protection level largely depends on what you’ll be doing when you are wearing sunscreen. If you spend the majority of your day inside, SPF 15 should provide plenty of protection. If you spend more time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, you’ll want a higher SPF and maybe even one that is also water and sweat-resistant.