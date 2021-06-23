Celebrating our neighbors, family members, and friends – cancer survivors
With the improved screening measures, early diagnosis, and advanced treatments of all cancer types, there is now a growing population of cancer survivors. According to the National Cancer Institute, there are 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States, representing 5 percent of the population. They are our neighbors, family members, colleagues, and friends, and the support they need now may differ from the ways in which we supported them through treatment and recovery.mountainmedianews.com