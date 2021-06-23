Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Porsche has set a new ‘Ring lap record in a 911 GT2 RS

topgear.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaster than the AMG GT Black: all hail the new Nürburgring road-car record holder. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Porsche has set a new lap record at the Nürburgring for production road cars. Its 691bhp 911 GT2 RS – fitted with a new ‘Manthey Performance Kit’ – managed a stonking lap time of 6m 43.3s around the ‘official’ 20.832km circuit.

www.topgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche 911 Gt2#Gt Cars#Brake Lines#Mercedes Amg#700ps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Cars
News Break
Sports
Related
CarsJalopnik

Toyota Says Screw It And Shows The Full 2022 Tundra

Toyota is as bad as Nissan when it comes to letting their trucks sit with no significant updates. Can you believe the current Tundra is only its second generation? It debuted in 2007. I was still in high school. There have been three generations of the F-150 since then. But that’s all going to change soon, as this is our first look at the all-new, third-generation Tundra.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

A New High-Performance Porsche Cayenne Variant Is Now the Fastest SUV to Lap the Nürburgring

The Porsche Cayenne was already one of the fastest SUVs on the road. Now, it’s a record breaker. The German luxury marque has just announced a new, high-performance variant of the nearly 20-year-old model. We don’t know its name or technical specs just yet—though Porsche promises they’re coming soon—but we do know that it’s the fastest SUV to ever circle the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.
CarsPistonheads

Mega Cayenne Coupe bags lap record

Whatever you may think of 600hp, track-focused SUVs - we can surely all make an educated guess - it's hard not to be impressed by the engineering achievement. Not so long ago anything that lapped the Nurburgring in less than eight minutes was really, really going some; 7:30 was reserved for the ultimate in ultimate supercars. The Porsche Carrera GT's official time is 7:28.71, for example...
Carsautotrader.com

Autotrader Find: Gold Chromaflair 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Coupe

Porsche will paint its cars in any color a customer chooses, albeit for a price. Standard-issue extra-cost paint options run about $850 to start, but the sky is truly the limit after that. Just ask the person who ordered this 2018 911 GT2 RS in Chromaflair Explosive Gold. According to...
CarsFlatSixes

Do Cayenne buyers really care about Nürburgring Nordschleife lap records?

Porsche’s as-yet-unnamed Ultra-Cayenne is the upcoming German competitor to Lamborghini’s Urus and Aston Martin’s DBX, not to mention Ferrari’s soon-to-be-unveiled Purosangue SUV. On Wednesday Porsche announced that the superfast Cayenne has already set a new Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record for SUVs with an impressive, if not super relevant, time of 7:38.925 minutes to complete a lap. Porsche test driver Lars Kern was on hand to set the lap in a lightly camouflaged series production Cayenne based on the rakish “Coupe” bodystyle introduced in 2019.
CarsCNET

Porsche's upcoming hot Cayenne already set a Nurburgring lap record

Porsche's got a hot new Cayenne variant in the works, and it's already setting records. The German automaker recently took a prototype of this new model to the Nurburgring Nordschleife, where it laid down a 7-minute, 38.925-second lap time. That makes this Cayenne the quickest SUV to lap the infamous track.
CarsCarscoops

Blacked Out 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is A Lethal Weapon Begging To Be Driven

Based on recent spy shots, it appears as though the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be even more track-focused than its predecessor and closely resemble the GT3 Cup car. For some, we suspect this radical new styling will be a bit too much and may dissuade them from reaching for their chequebooks. In that case, they might want to consider a 991.2-generation GT3 RS like this one.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Bonkers TechArt GTstreet R Is The New 911 GT2 RS You Want Right Now

When a 640-horsepower Porsche 911 Turbo S is the starting point for an aftermarket upfit, you know it's going to be good. We caught TechArt's latest project in prototype form last May, testing on the streets with some wild add-ons. Now we have full disclosure, and there's plenty of power to go with the aesthetic changes. Say hello to the new TechArt GTstreet R in all its winged glory.
Carsconceptcarz.com

1954 Porsche 550 RS Spyder

The fledgling Porsche company introduced its first model in 1948, the 356/2 wearing aluminum hand-hammered body panels by its workshop in Gmünd, Austria. By 1950, after relocating to Stuttgart, the earliest factory-produced 356 cars continued to wear the flat-pane, split-windshield design of the 'Gmünd' era before switching to the one-piece 'bent' windshield in late 1952. The 356 represented the factory's competition efforts during the early-1950s, often securing class victories at many of the races they attended. To compete at motorsport's highest levels, Porsche understood a true purpose-built race car was needed. To that end, the 550 Spyder, and its successors the 550A and 718, were constructed and became some of history's most important and significant race cars, earning class and overall wins in numerous races. Weighing a mere 1,200 pounds, the 550 Spyder was incredibly nimble and agile, and coupled with its four-cam engine meant it had an impressive power-to-weight ratio. At its first race, chassis 550-001 was driven by Helmut Glöckler to a rain-soaked victory at the 1953 Eiffel Races at the Nürburgring. During that same year, chassis 550-001 and 002 claimed class victories at Le Mans (15th and 16th overall), the Carrera Panamericana, and the Buenos Aires 1000 Km.
Carsava360.com

Porsche PCM 6 presentation | The New Porsche Infotainment System

The 6th generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM) launches in the Porsche 911, Cayenne, and Panamera models this summer. The most important innovations include integrations of Apple Music and Apple Podcasts built into the PCM, and wireless Apple CarPlay support. In addition, Android Auto is included for the first time, and the Voice Pilot voice assistant can now understand instructions in natural language. The navigation system calculates faster and displays its information more clearly. PCM 6.0 also ensures that software updates will be possible using over-the-air technology – this means they can be carried out wirelessly. In the future, the PCM system could also become the digital basis for adaptive sound – music that dynamically adapts to the driving style.
Motorsportsboxthislap.org

iRacing – Red Bull Ring Fastest Lap Challenge Time Attack

An interesting Time Attack competition is coming with this season’s new content in iRacing. Who will be the fastest?. Want to get behind the wheel of a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport at the Red Bull Ring? As part of the track’s launch on iRacing, we’ve teamed up with the Red Bull Ring Driving Center to present the Red Bull Ring Fastest Lap Challenge, a two-week Time Attack from June 15-29! Post one of the three fastest times in a fixed setup session for a chance to bring your sim skills to the real world with the exact car and track combination from the Time Attack.
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Guesting BMW M4 GT3 Sets Fastest Lap of Spa Official Test

The 2022 BMW M4 GT3 registered the fastest lap of the official two-day test for next month’s TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa. A guest entry for the test only, the pre-homologation BMW model was at Spa to gather data ahead of its global customer rollout next year in multiple championships including those run by 24H Spa organizer SRO Motorsports Group.
CarsAutoweek.com

A Manthey Performance-Equipped Porsche Is the King of the ‘Ring

The Manthey Performance Kit is designed for the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS. This kit comes with performance upgrades for the car's suspension and brake system as well as a aerodynamic upgrades. The kit helped the 911 GT2 RS reset the Nurburgring lap record for a production car at 6:43:00.
Carssgcarmart.com

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is officially the fastest production car around the Nurburgring

Porsche has set a new lap record for road-approved production cars on the infamous Nurburgring Nordschleife. In a 690bhp Porsche 911 GT2 RS fitted with the Manthey Performance Kit, Porsche development driver Lars Kern achieved an incredible timing of 6:43.300 minutes. The GT2 RS beat the previous record by 4.747 seconds on road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, at an average speed of around 186km/h.
CarsCarscoops

The World’s Fastest Street-Legal Car On The Nurburgring Is Now A Tuned Porsche 911 GT2

Porsche isn’t a stranger to the Nürburgring Nordschleife and the company has set a new lap record for the fastest street-legal car. Earlier this month, a 911 GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit was able to lap the Green Hell in 6:43.300. That beat the previous record of 6:48.047 – which was apparently set by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series – by 4.747 seconds around the 20.8-kilometre (12.944 mile) circuit. At the time, AMG had said it recorded a time of 6:43.616 in the old 12.8-mile layout.