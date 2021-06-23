National Board’s Accomplished District Program Recognizes OSD
The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards released names of National Board Accomplished Districts Wednesday and the Oxford School District is high up on the list. Recognizing school districts across the country that work to promote student learning through accomplished teaching, the program honors 79 districts in which at least 20% of its teachers have achieved National Board certification, encouraging teachers to be their best and effectively driving student learning.www.hottytoddy.com