People on the Move
Carter announces that Jack Murphy has been promoted to vice president. Murphy joined Carter in 2014 and has been instrumental in the redevelopment of Summerhill and Georgia Ave. Murphy managed development of the $53 million Lee Street mixed-use project at Atlanta University Center. He led the development of the first At-Promise Youth and Community Center, a partnership with the Atlanta Police Foundation. Murphy also leads site acquisition for the company’s more affordable multifamily initiative.www.bizjournals.com