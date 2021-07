New information has been revealed concerning the deaths of two people from January 2021. On January 7th, 28-year-old Brittany Gonzales, along with her cousins Joe and Jennifer Garza, were at Charley B's celebrating Jennifer's birthday. Jennifer had called someone else to come pick her up since she had been drinking, but when that person showed up, Gonzales told Jennifer to ride with her instead since they were going to the same place.