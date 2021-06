Foo Fighters’ self-titled debut album came out on July 4th, 1995. Foo Fighters are one of the most successful bands of the modern era. In 2018, they earned as much as Drake, which essentially puts them in the upper tier of pop celebrity. And much like Drake (who was a successful child star pre-music career), the claim “started from the bottom, now we’re here,” rings hollow when it comes to the Foos.