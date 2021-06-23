Ludi Lin on Shaking Things Up in 'Kung Fu' and Embracing Asian Excellence (Exclusive)
Ludi Lin is adding a bit of flair to The CW's Kung Fu. On Wednesday's return, titled "Isolation," Lin's dashing playboy billionaire's son, Kerwin Tan, finds himself aligning with the least likeliest person: Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman), Nicky's fiery nemesis who's also on the hunt for the eight weapons. But as mysterious as Kerwin is on the outside, the latest hour reveals scars from his past -- mainly at the hands of his estranged and abusive father -- and may be far more broken than previously thought. (Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode above to get a better grasp on Kerwin's relationship with the Tan patriarch.)www.whas11.com