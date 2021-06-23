Ludi Lin on Shaking Things Up in 'Kung Fu' and Embracing Asian Excellence (Exclusive)

Are you prepared for Kung Fu episode 10 and some of what you could expect to see? First things first, the episode is entitled “Choice” — and we have to think that is important to the story that is coming up. Nicky still has some incredibly important decisions to make, with some of them potentially tying back to what’s happening with Evan’s case. This is a versatile show, largely in that it finds a way to bring all sort of twists to the table — it’s more than just fight scenes or drama. If you’ve been watching for the whole season, you more than likely know that.