Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Gary’s Tea: Did Cynthia Bailey Get Fired From Real Housewives Of Atlanta? [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
Posted by 
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Yesterday Trick Daddy got attacked by the BeyHive because of his opinion on Beyonce’s singing and Jay-Z’s status in New York. Since the leak of the Clubhouse conversation, Trick Daddy’s restaurant even has been compromised. Due to the backlash, his Miami restaurant also has been getting attacked by the BeyHive. There are also rumors that Cynthia Bailey may not be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta and Gary has the tea.

wzakcleveland.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Trick Daddy
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Beyonce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Tea#Real Housewives#Bailey May
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Brooklyn, NYbravotv.com

Kenya Moore Shared the Cutest Update on Marc Daly and Brooklyn

Kenya Moore didn't let Father's Day pass by without taking to Instagram to open up about daughter Brooklyn Daly's dad, Marc Daly. The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom shared a handful of photos of Marc and Brooklyn doing all sorts of father-daughter activities, including going to the zoo, swimming, taking naps together, and sharing giggles.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Cynthia Bailey Responds to NeNe Leakes Saying She Should Have Been Fired from RHOA

NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey are still on bad terms. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey used to be close friends. But their friendship fell apart after Cynthia didn’t tell NeNe that she invited Kenya Moore to her Seagrams event. At the time, Kenya was not on the show. So NeNe felt like it was a setup to get Kenya back on the show at her expense. Cynthia denied this. However, NeNe struggled to move past the situation.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOA Star Drew Sidora Receives Backlash Amid Porsha Williams’ Engagement

Drew Sidora is receiving some backlash. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora had a rocky start in her relationship with LaToya Ali. The newbies had tension during their first time filming together with the group. They were discussing Kenya Moore’s love life. And LaToya suggested that she hook Kenya up with a new man amid Kenya’s separation from Marc Daly. LaToya was also separated from her husband Adam Ali at the same time.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Denies Similarities Between Her Upcoming Restaurant Spin-Off And Vanderpump Rules

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is one of those people who always has a million things on their plate at all times. She started off her career as a singer/songwriter but has dabbled in a little bit of everything. Including Kim Zolciak’s failed singing career. She’s got several successful businesses and a boss […] The post Kandi Burruss Denies Similarities Between Her Upcoming Restaurant Spin-Off And Vanderpump Rules appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Phaedra Parks' Tribute Hairstyle

Phaedra Parks has never shied away from a bold hair switch-up. The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom has fabulously pulled off everything from fiery red strands to honey blonde curls. And for her latest hair transformation, Phaedra decided to channel a rap superstar known for her iconic hairstyles. On June...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Shine my Crown

‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reacts to NeNe Leakes Saying She Should Be Fired: ‘I’ve Only Had Positive Things to Say About Her’

Atlanta Housewife Cynthia Bailey has responded to her former castmate NeNe Leakes’ opinion that she should be fired from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”. “She recently did an interview with a blogger stating that I should not return to RHOA & should have never been on “RHOA” in the first place. This is someone I considered to be a friend for most of my time on the show,” Cynthia wrote to The Shade Room.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reality Tea

Shereé Whitfield Teases A Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta

It’s no secret Real Housewives of Atlanta might need some help. Last year was a fever dream and in the space of about five reality television minutes, it appears Season 14 of RHOA will revolve around Porsha Williams and her 97 wedding ceremonies to Simon Guobadia. Maybe if we’re super lucky, Drew Sidora will be […] The post Shereé Whitfield Teases A Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Admits To “Bumping Heads” With Kyle Richards While Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

If 2021 has brought us anything, it’s plenty of drama in the Real Housewives universe. Jen Shah’s arrest. Erika Jayne’s divorce and legal issues. Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s firing. Kathy Hilton. The return of Heather Dubrow. And, arguably the most exciting development, is a Real Housewives All-Stars vacation spinoff with ladies from several cities […] The post Cynthia Bailey Admits To “Bumping Heads” With Kyle Richards While Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV Showsurbanbellemag.com

After Quitting LHHATL, LightSkinKeisha May Be Joining RHOA?

The recent season of RHOA was full of drama. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” wrapped up a very controversial season. LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora joined the show. And after their first time filming together, they began to have tension. Drew pressed Latoya after she said that separated people can date other people. And Drew questioned if LaToya ever took her vows seriously. Later on, LaToya would press Drew about her choice in wigs. By the end of the season, Drew accused LaToya of messing around with a prophet who was engaged with a baby.
Hip Hopurbanbellemag.com

‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Mimi Faust is Fearful of Talking to Daughter About THAT Video

Mimi Faust’s video scandal was a hot topic years ago. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust is no stranger to being in the headlines. This is due to the fact that she’s had a lot of dramatic moments on and off of the show. To no surprise, being in a love triangle with Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez during season one was one of the focal parts of the show’s first season. And it was clear that Stevie knew how to get under Mimi’s skin often. However, Mimi has also had a turbulent relationship with Joseline as well.
Los Angeles, CAbravotv.com

Noelle Robinson Reveals if Mom Cynthia Bailey Pays Her Rent

Noelle Robinson has a luxurious Los Angeles apartment complete with a gorgeous kitchen, chic bathroom, and incredible views — and, yes, she pays for it all on her own. In a recent YouTube video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter took a moment to clear up a misconception that her parents, Cynthia Bailey and Leon Robinson, pay her rent.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Da Brat Defends Porsha Williams + Takes Shots at Falynn Guobadia

Porsha Williams continues to receive backlash over her engagement. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has been getting called out on social media plenty these days. Many have a lot of questions about her engagement to Simon Guobadia. They take issue with the fact that the first time Simon made an appearance on the show, Porsha was friendly with his estranged wife Falynn Guobadia. Porsha even enjoyed her hookah and swimming pool as Falynn gave Porsha props on her activism. Fast forward to today, Falynn has since unfollowed Porsha on Instagram. And she will be speaking her mind in an interview that will be released later this month.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Karlie Redd Suggests She Has Video Of Wendy Williams Doing Drugs In An NYC Club

Her often messy antic have caused celebrities to surface with threats, but Wendy Williams may have crossed the line for Karlie Redd. Recently, Karlie and Lamar Odom got the rumor mill running after they were captured together at various events. There was gossip that they were in a relationship or Odom was joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, but in the end, he stated that they were just friends.
TV & VideosPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Goes OFF About Falynn Guobadia’s Tell-All Interview Exposing Simon! [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Yesterday Falynn Gupbadia dropped a trailer to an interview that she did recently that is supposed to be a tell-all of what really happened in her marriage with Simon Gupbadia. In the video, the interviewer is asking her does she regret telling Porsha Williams in her home and if she regretted going on to Real Housewives of Atlanta. Simon then took to his social media to call her a cheater, claims she’s pregnant, and even outed the guy who she allegedly cheated with. Da Brat wasn’t feeling the way Falynn was coming and gathered her together in the tea!
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Says Wendy Williams Was Right About Safaree Samuels

Things didn’t work out for Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena has been in the headlines plenty as of late. Her relationship with Safaree Samuels has been very up and down. And it didn’t take long for people to notice that their marriage was falling apart. Both have been vocal about the demise of their union on social media. Safaree even told his Instagram followers that he wanted a divorce. And months later, he hopped on Twitter and said that getting married to Erica was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Kenya Moore Responds to Sellout Accusations Amid RHOBH & RHONY Comments

Kenya Moore doesn’t back down from her opinions. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore always speaks her mind and this sometimes leads to feuds. In fact, she didn’t care about the backlash she received when she was critical of Porsha Williams’ activism. For Kenya, she just thought Porsha was hypocritical behind the scenes when there was an issue over Kandi Burruss’ activism moves with Bravo. But Porsha didn’t see it that way. And she didn’t see an issue with her asking the producers to remove the scene of Kandi and Porsha discussing the situation. In fact, Porsha said the scene being shown just wouldn’t be a good look amid the Black Lives Matter Movement.