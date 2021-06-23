Cancel
Diboll, TX

Sunday Event to Help Diboll Police Officer Who is Battling Cancer

By Danny Merrell
Corey Clemens is an officer with the Diboll Police Department, and in February he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. He started his protocol of radiation and chemotherapy treatments shortly thereafter. He has since completed that protocol and is now awaiting follow up appointments and tests to gauge his recovery. Officer Clemens has used up all of his leave time and is currently on FMLA. This journey has been long and costly, and many area residents and businesses have stepped up through the past few months to help.

