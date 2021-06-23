Cancel
Michael B. Jordan Vows to Rename Rum Brand Amid Controversy

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael B. Jordan, known for his role as Killmonger in Marvel’s Black Panther and Adonis Johnson in Creed and Creed II as well as 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive, is facing some controversy after announcing his new rum brand, J’Ouvert. Now, Jordan is issuing an apology. In case you are not...

insidethemagic.net
The Real Reason People Are Upset About Michael B. Jordan's Rum

Several weeks ago, Kendall Jenner faced a massive public backlash after the celebrity promoted a video for her new tequila that showed her sporting a hairstyle and clothing style associated with Mexican culture interspersed with shots of farmhands harvesting agave (via People). After a downpour of criticism, Jenner tearfully apologized on an episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and claimed she "felt really bad." Michael B. Jordan and his new rum brand now face their own scandal after critics have accused the star of cultural appropriation.
NBAu92slc.com

Michael B. Jordan Apologizes for J’ouvert Rum Line

Michael B. Jordan came under fire for his new rum, J’Ouvert. Trademark paperwork stated, the word J’Ouvert has no meaning in foreign languages. J’Ouvert is deeply connected to Carnival in Trinidad & Tobago and a few other Caribbean islands. Nicki Minaj took to her Twitter and posted a history lesson about J’Ouvert and captioned it, I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean people would find offensive but now that you are aware change the name and continue to flourish and prosper. Michael B Jordan took to his IG story to issue and apology. He said there has been a lot of listening and learning and said he and his business partners are in the process of renaming the brand.
NBAWBAL Radio

Michael B Jordan says he will rename his new rum company following cultural appropriation backlash

Michael B. Jordan is apologizing for naming his new rum company J'Ouvert Rum, which shares the name of a Caribbean celebration that marks the start of Carnival. Since unveiling the new rum brand, the Black Panther star was met with accusations of cultural appropriation and Trinidadian-born celebrities such as Nicki Minaj have called on Jordan to step away from using a culturally significant name.
Celebritieswopular.com

Actor Michael B Jordan To Rename J'ouvert Rum After Nicki Minaj Criticism

The actor's J'Ouvert liquor sparked criticism from Nicki Minaj over its ties to Caribbean history. Michael B. Jordan apologises for rum brand's controversial name, will rename it. Scrutiny of the brand began after Michael's girlfriend, Lori Harvey, posted images from an apparent launch party for J'Ouvert rum over the weekend...
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Nicki Minaj Just Called out Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's new rum brand is drawing widespread criticism for cultural appropriation, including from Grammy-winner Nicki Minaj. The Black Panther star issued an apology Tuesday after being called out by the "Super Bass" artist for naming the rum brand J'Ouvert after the celebration of Caribbean culture held as part of Carnival in many Caribbean islands such as Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Michael B. Jordan Apologizes To The Trinbagonian Community

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. We are used to 34 year old actor Michael B. Jordan being in the news for box office smash hits he’s played in such as Fruitvale Station, Creed, Just Mercy, and our favorite villain Killmonger, the long lost Prince of Wakanda, from The Black Panther. We are even now accustomed to his being in the news for successfully entertaining us theatrically in our homes with ‘Without Remorse’. We have even gotten used to his personal love life, dating Lori Harvey, playing out in the blogs, with some friendly hateration. But the one thing we are not used to little Pooh from ‘The Wire’ being in the press about is folks being mad at him for something that offended them.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Panther 2 has started production, and Kevin Feige says the sequel would make Chadwick Boseman "proud"

Black Panther 2, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has started production. Kevin Feige confirmed the news to Variety, and spoke about the sequel ahead of a Black Widow fan event. "It's clearly very emotional without Chad [Chadwick Boseman]," he said. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud." Boseman, who played the title role of T'Challa in the MCU, passed away last year.
