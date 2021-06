It was just a few short days ago that I was writing about the ’90s NYC skateboard scene in my review of The Kids, which takes a look at the individuals involved with Larry Clark’s seminal 1995 film, and now I’m back with a similarly themed documentary that’s also screening at the Tribeca Film Festival – All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997). Though the title may be a mouthful, this well-crafted doc by Jeremy Elkin lovingly celebrates ’90s hip-hop and skate culture, bringing us a treasure trove of footage and interviews.