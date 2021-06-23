Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Versailles-Inspired Mansion on Long Island, New York, Hits Market for $21.9 Million

By Fang Block
mansionglobal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sprawling mansion on the Gold Coast of Long Island, New York, that was built to look like the castle at Versailles has come onto the market for $21.9 million. Known as Summer Hill, the nearly 20,000-square-foot French Country-style house sits on 17.5 acres with a custom wrought-iron gate, a walking trail around its entire perimeter, a reflecting pond with a fountain, a gated in-ground heated saltwater pool, and a cabana, according to the listing posted last week by Regina Rogers and Robert Olita of Douglas Elliman.

www.mansionglobal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Antique#Hits Market#Summer Hill#French#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Large Colonial Minutes From North Park

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This immaculate estate in the Heights of North Park provides ultimate accommodation and luxury, inside and out. Ideally located for privacy with urban conveniences and downtown Pittsburgh only minutes away, this brilliant property is endowed with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances, a spa-like master suite, and a two-room suite on the third floor. The expansive lower level offers endless entertainment with a fully-equipped bar, home theater, game room, home gym, and more. Unwind in your own private resort with an in-ground jacuzzi, saltwater pool, waterfall, and private patio – all overlooking acres of tranquil, wooded landscapes.
Queens, NYWestern Queens Gazette

Announce New Target Store In Long Island City

Long Island City residents are eagerly awaiting the opening of a new Target store at 1 Court Square West, Queens’ original skyscraper and former headquarters of CitiCorp. The popular retail giant has leased the second floor of the 53-story skyscraper (32,000-square-feet of space) making it the newest tenant of the building that pioneered high-rise development in the borough.
Bridgehampton, NY27east.com

Bridgehampton Compound Sells For $8.7 Million

A 6.6-acre compound in Bridgehampton with an 8,000-square-foot home made up of five barns connected by a 120-foot breezeway recently sold for $8.69 million. At 81 Day Lily Lane, the home offers six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and one half-bath, and it was featured in the 2019 book “Behind The Privets: Classic Hamptons Homes” by Richard Barons and Stanley Rumbough. The compound has also been featured in the East Hampton House and Garden Tour.
Beauty & Fashiontalesbuzz.com

Chris Burch buys $30 million Hamptons ‘vacation home’

Venture capitalist and fashion-industry trailblazer Chris Burch has bought a $29 million “vacation home” in the Hamptons, The Post has learned. As Page Six first reported, billionaire Burch — who co-founded womenswear behemoth Tory Burch with his then-wife, Tory, in 2004 — sold his stunning Hamptons estate for $15.5 million last year and headed to Miami Beach, where he bought a seven-bedroom mansion built in 1936 for $14.2 million.
Real Estateluxurylaunches.com

A Saudi billionaire is all set to pocket a cool $82 million as he plans to sell his 8,000 square-foot, 6-bedroom penthouse with jaw dropping view of Central Park for $170 million

If Saudi real-estate magnate Fawaz Al Hokair is successful in selling his nearly 8,000-square foot penthouse overlooking Central Park for $170 million, (twice as much as he paid for it in 2016), it would be among the most expensive properties ever sold in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal. So the two things sky-high about this lofty penthouse at 432 Park Avenue on the 96th floor of the 1,396 foot-tall building are the condo’s altitude and also its price tag.
Real EstateMercury News

Sponsored: Breathtaking panoramic views of S.F. Bay

Revel in the breathtaking panoramic views of the bay from this stunning home in Redwood Heights. Set at the hilltop end of Maybelle Avenue, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home features 2,294 measured square feet of living space and an open floor plan which connects the living spaces seamlessly. Walking in, you...
Real Estateamlu.com

Rap Star Polo G Buys L.A. Area Manse for $4.9M

Rapper Polo G has a new home in Chatsworth in which to hang his hat. The 10,825 square-footer necessitated an investment of $4.885 million. The key word here is scale: outside and inside, this is a big contemporary Mediterranean. Inside first. 10,825 sq. ft., with six bedrooms and eight baths....
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

1940s Shingle-Style Estate Surrounded by California’s Redwoods to List for $8 Million

A California home surrounded by redwood trees is set to hit the market this week for $8 million, Mansion Global has learned. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom shingle-style residence is in Ross, California, which is just north of San Francisco in Marin County. It sits on nearly an acre and features vaulted, beamed ceilings and walls of windows ”to bring the outdoors inside,” according to listing agent Stephanie Lamarre of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.
Garden City, NYlongisland.com

5 Unique New Eateries on Long Island

Foodies have a ton of choices on Long Island. Some of the best dining can be found here but we also excel at creating some great new concepts that make your experience just a little bit different than the norm. Ice cream infused with cereal? Yes, please. Cloud Nine ice...
Old Westbury, NY6sqft

$8.75M Long Island mansion comes with a Go-Kart track, beach volleyball court, pool waterfall, and more

“A custom residence, a resort, the ultimate vacation, summer camp, and a top-notch country club”–this is how the listing describes this over-the-top Long Island mansion that’s currently on the market for $8,750,000. Sitting on nearly four acres in Old Westbury, the property comes with a seven-bedroom, 9,500-square-foot main house, as well as amenities that include a par-3 golf hole with two sand traps, custom Go-Kart track, 1,000-bottle wine cellar, tennis, shuffleboard, and beach volleyball courts, and a magnificent pool with a waterfall and pool house.
Real Estaterealtor.com

Raise a Toast to the Makeover of an $18M Mansion Once Owned by a Beer Baron

After a major interior makeover, a noteworthy mansion on Chicago’s North Shore linked to a Pabst beer baron is back on the market for $18 million. In 2015, the 20,000-square-foot mansion in Glencoe, IL, landed on the market for $6,295,000. It underwent several price cuts before finally selling in 2017 for $3,575,000—just about half of its initial asking price.