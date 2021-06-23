Versailles-Inspired Mansion on Long Island, New York, Hits Market for $21.9 Million
A sprawling mansion on the Gold Coast of Long Island, New York, that was built to look like the castle at Versailles has come onto the market for $21.9 million. Known as Summer Hill, the nearly 20,000-square-foot French Country-style house sits on 17.5 acres with a custom wrought-iron gate, a walking trail around its entire perimeter, a reflecting pond with a fountain, a gated in-ground heated saltwater pool, and a cabana, according to the listing posted last week by Regina Rogers and Robert Olita of Douglas Elliman.www.mansionglobal.com