Everything We Know About 'Indiana Jones 5'

By Thrillist Entertainment
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Ford will don the fedora and crack the whip one more time. Almost as soon as the controversial Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull swung into theaters back in 2008, nuking fridges and discovering aliens 19 years after Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, fans began to speculate about the possibility of a fifth entry in the beloved adventure series starring Harrison Ford. Would this really be the last time we saw Ford play the snake-hating, fedora-wearing hero? After over a decade of development rumors and behind-the-scenes turmoil, including the sale of LucasFilm to Disney in 2012, the still-untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie is now shooting in London. Ford is back and the hat still fits.

