Everything We Know About 'Indiana Jones 5'

It just keeps getting worse for Indiana Jones 5 and Lucasfilm…. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve written in the past year that it would be the Hail Mary of all times to get Indiana Jones 5 finished and filmed. The movie has been in development for years, then lost its director and writer in the peak of a pandemic with a senior citizen action star. It has to be one of the craziest attempts in Hollywood history. And yet here they had actually made it to filming! But now, due to some really questionable decisions, Indiana Jones is on hold again until at least September, and the miracle seems in doubt once more.