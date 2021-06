Flies are the bane of not only every backyard chicken keeper, but anyone who has ever tried to have an outdoor picnic, barbecue or birthday party. I hate using chemical sprays, so instead, I created these attractive herbal fly repellant mason jars. This is an excellent peppermint plant use and an ideal use for growing basil because these are scents flies don’t appreciate. Add in some vanilla, which also has fly-repelling properties, and you’ve got yourself not only one of the safest, best fly repellants, but also an effective and attractive one. That might not matter much if you’re putting them around your chicken run and coop area, but these are cute enough that you can use them right on your picnic table or back patio.