Britney speaks out on "abusive" conservatorship: "I’m so angry it’s insane"

Of all the voices that have spoken, on and off the record, about the controversial conservatorship of Britney Spears—from lawyers on both side of the arrangement, to the fans who’ve organized the long-running #FreeBritney movement, to the outside observers like the creators of docuseries Framing Britney Spears—one voice has been consistently absent in recent years: That of Spears herself. For the last few years (and especially since the January 2019 shutdown of her second planned Las Vegas residency), Spears has communicated to the world almost exclusively through filters both literal and legal, whether in the form of statements from her lawyers, or through often-bizarre Instagram videos focused largely on dancing and pictures of refrigerators.