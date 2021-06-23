Cancel
Middle East

Alon Ben-Meir: The creation of a Palestinian state is inescapable

 6 days ago

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The continuing international consensus that supports the establishment of a Palestinian state only strengthens the Palestinians’ resolve to never abandon their quest for a state of their own. Having held on to this position for more than seven decades, they still have no reason to accept anything less, regardless of the vast changes on the ground. They will continue to wait and engage in sporadic violence and mini wars, as we have seen time and again, regardless of the heavy toll in human lives and destruction. However, besides the consistent international consensus in support of a Palestinian state, Israel also has a moral and practical obligation for its own sake to resolve its conflict with the Palestinians based on a two-state solution.

Middle Eastmemri.org

Jordanian Journalist To Palestinians: Forget The Delusion Of A Palestinian State From The River To The Sea And Seize The Historic Opportunity To Realize The Two-State Solution

In a May 26, 2021 article on the liberal website Elaph.com, Jordanian journalist and former culture and information minister Saleh Al-Qallab urged the Palestinian Authority (PA) to adhere to the two-state solution, namely a Palestinian state in the 1967 borders alongside Israel, instead of the tired slogans that are brandished by populist elements and by those who live in various Arab states and are loyal to Iran. Al-Qallab added that today there is a golden opportunity to realize the two-state solution because the U.S. and other world powers are serious about promoting it. "When a historic moment like this comes along," he wrote, "the Palestinians must stop chasing beautiful delusions" like the notion of a Palestinian state from the river to the sea, which have only caused many Palestinians to lose their lives or become refugees over the past decades.
Middle Eastgranthshala.com

Israeli apartheid on campus

Israeli universities not only discriminate against their Palestinian students, but are also involved in apartheid. On May 13, United States-based online outlet Mondowice posted a video on Twitter showing Palestinian students protesting peacefully at Ben Gurion University in Beersheba were being attacked by Israeli police. The students were protesting the forced expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem. As Palestinian students faced similar attacks at Israeli universities across the country, many of them fled campus and returned home.
ProtestsInternational Business Times

Activist Fears Palestinian Authority's Bid To 'Silence' Dissent

When he was locked up last week by Palestinian security forces, rights activist Issa Amro said he was thinking about his friend Nizar Banat, who would be dead within days. Both men had become prominent critics of the Palestinian Authority, which activists say has grown increasingly intolerant of dissent. Banat's...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Israel’s interior minister signs off on revocation of Hamas terrorist’s citizenship

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked signed off Tuesday on the denaturalization of Ashraf Hassan, a member of Hamas. Shaked based her decision on information she received from military officials, who told her Hassan had orchestrated an attack on an Israeli soldier and taken advantage of his Israeli citizenship to move around the country freely in pursuit of his plans.
ProtestsCleveland Jewish News

Could Palestinian protests lead to the ouster of Mahmoud Abbas?

As unrest continues in Ramallah and Hebron, questions have arisen surrounding the future of Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas. For the fifth straight day Monday, protesters called for the ouster of Abbas following the death of activist Nizar Banat. PA security forces forcibly removed Banat from his home last Thursday near Hebron. He was beaten with iron rods by two dozen officers, taken for questioning and pronounced dead a few hours later, according to his family, Reuters reported. Banat was a vocal critic of Abbas.
Middle Eastcamera.org

Times of Israel Clarifies on Land Compensation Laws for Arabs, Jews

A common media refrain is that while Jews can recover property they lost in the 1948 war, no comparable mechanism allows for Arabs to recover property lost in the same war. In a June 22 article about violent clashes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem, where Arab tenants face possible eviction after failing to pay rent to the Jewish owners, Times of Israel repeated the misinformation:
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

What is the State of Israel for?

It’s not a silly question. There are serious disagreements about the answer. But there is only one answer that justifies the sacrifices that have been made to re-establish the Jewish state in its historical homeland, and those that will be required in the future to keep it. That answer is...
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Former Israelis PMs Family Members Reflect on Entebbe Anniversary

JAFFA, Israel (Pres Release) — On the 45th anniversary of Operation Entebbe, this morning, (Tuesday) the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation held a moving and insightful meeting revealing testimonies never before heard, from the behind the scenes of one of the most ingenious and daring rescue operations the world has ever known, overseen at the time by then Defense Minister, Shimon Peres.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

The Muslim Brotherhood Inside the Israeli Government

To what extent is a party whose roots are in the Muslim Brotherhood movement, and whose history is enmeshed with the struggle against Zionism and the State of Israel, capable of renouncing its religious and national objectives and settling for municipal achievements?. This question is especially pertinent in light of...
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Cracks in Israel’s Government Coalition, Opposition

JERUSALEM — Some instances from the beginning of Israel’s new government:. Likud has picked on a law of family reunification in order to embarrass, and perhaps defeat the Bennett-Lapid government. It’s a law that prevents Palestinians, who marry Israeli Arabs, to acquire citizenship in Israel. It’s been on the books since 2003, but has effect only for a year. Thus, it has to be renewed annually.
Middle EastAugusta Free Press

Alon Ben-Meir: The occupation poses the greatest danger to Israel

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. I have long maintained that Israel’s occupation of the West Bank defies the moral principle behind the creation of the state. Contrary to former prime minister Netanyahu’s assertion, the occupation erodes rather than buttresses Israel’s national security and cannot be justified on either security or moral grounds. Unless Israel embraces a new moral path, no one can prevent it from unravelling from within. It will become a pariah state that has lost its soul, wantonly abandoning the cherished dreams of its founding fathers of an independent democratic state in which every citizen is free, enjoys equality before the law, and whose human rights are protected.
Middle EastLiterary Hub

Shir Alon and Joseph Farag on How Palestinian and Israeli Literature Has Handled the Ongoing Conflict

Scholars Shir Alon and Joseph Farag join co-hosts Whitney Terrell and V.V. Ganeshananthan to discuss how Palestinian and Israeli writers have written about the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza. Farag talks about the evolution of the portrayal of the Palestinian self in literature throughout history, as well as some of the themes and writers discussed in his book, Palestinian Literature in Exile: Gender, Aesthetics and Resistance in the Short Story. Alon explains how the unprocessed trauma of the history of massacre and expulsion of Palestinians seems to stage an appearance in Israeli literature every decade. She also talks about Dolly City by Orly Castel-Bloom, Minor Detail by Adania Shibli, and Funeral at Noon by Yeshayahu Koren.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not the Palestinian Authority

Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.
Middle Eastmemri.org

Gaza Politician Khaled Abu Hilal: We Demand The Death Penalty For All The 'Criminal Murderers' Who Took Part In Killing Activist Nizar Banat, Including President Abbas and Prime Minister Shtayyeh

Khaled Abu Hilal, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Freedom Movement said that it is high time to implement the death penalty against the "criminal murderers" who were responsible for the killing of opposition activist Nizar Banat by PA security forces. He made his remarks in a rally protesting the killing that aired on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas-Gaza) on June 26, 2021. Abu Hilal said that the identities of those who gave the "death sentence" against Banat are known, and they include Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, whom he called "the leader of the gang," Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, whom he said collaborates with the occupation, and Ziyad Hab Al-Rih and Majed Faraj, the commanders of the Preventative Security Force and the General Intelligence Services, respectively. He said that "the solution is to carry out the death sentence" against them.
Middle Eastmemri.org

Egyptian Intellectuals Debate: Is The Muslim Brotherhood A Legitimate Part Of Society, Or A Blight On It?

In an interview he gave on the tenth anniversary of Egypt's January 25, 2011 revolution, Dr. Hassan Nafie, a professor of political sciences at Cairo University, said that the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) is a vital part of Egyptian society that must not be dismissed or ignored, and called on the secular and Islamic sectors in Egypt to dialogue and reach mutual understanding. His statements evoked a scathing response from liberal journalist Khaled Montasser, who wrote in his column in the Egyptian daily Al-Watan that the MB is a "virus" and a "malignant tumor" in Egyptian society that has no regard for the homeland and has spawned terrorists that sowed death and destruction in the name of religion.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Israeli, Hamas Delegations in Cairo for Prisoner Exchange Talks

A delegation from Hamas and an Israeli arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of reaching a preliminary agreement on the broad lines of a prisoner exchange deal, Al-Quds reported. Al-Quds quotes anonymous sources that said the Hamas delegation includes at least one military figure...