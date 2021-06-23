South Korea Seizes over $47 Million Worth in Cryptos from Tax Evaders
The officials from the Gyeonggi provincial government in South Korea launched a massive crackdown on tax evaders who used cryptocurrencies to hide their earnings. According to the Financial Times, over $47 million worth in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other digital assets were seized from 12,000 people who allegedly were involved in tax evasion, including a TV host, a doctor, and thousands of wealthy South Koreans.www.financemagnates.com