South Korea Seizes over $47 Million Worth in Cryptos from Tax Evaders

By Felipe Erazo
financemagnates.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe officials from the Gyeonggi provincial government in South Korea launched a massive crackdown on tax evaders who used cryptocurrencies to hide their earnings. According to the Financial Times, over $47 million worth in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other digital assets were seized from 12,000 people who allegedly were involved in tax evasion, including a TV host, a doctor, and thousands of wealthy South Koreans.

