The expectation on the evening of July 29, 2021, when NBA commissioner Adam Silver steps to the dais to announce the top pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, is that Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham will be the first prospect to hear his name ring over the loudspeaker. A 6-foot-8 lead guard with point guard vision and wing size, Cunningham is viewed by teams as the type of plug-and-play two-way player franchises can reboot around with confidence because of his shot-creation, size and versatility.