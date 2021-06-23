University of Nebraska announces prizes for vaccinated students and faculty this Fall

(Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) The University of Nebraska - Lincoln announced Wednesday that students and faculty who have been vaccinated will be eligible for prizes this fall semester, 10/11Now reported.

According to the release, students and faculty who sign up for the voluntary COVID-19 vaccine registry and prove they received a vaccine can win a number of prizes that are listed at covid19.unl.edu.

UNL will begin awarding prizes on July 5, with grand prizes being announced at the beginning of the 2021 Fall semester.

The release added that unvaccinated students will undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

“Again, I recognize the threat of COVID-19 may feel far away in these summer months. But we are not yet out of the woods," said UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green. "If you haven’t yet taken advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated for COVID-19, I would highly encourage you to do so now."