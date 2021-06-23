Cancel
Public Safety

AM Prep-Segue

 12 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed last year, killing the NBA star, the couple’s daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Vanessa Bryant, her surviving children and relatives of other victims filed a settlement agreement...

Houston, PAwcn247.com

AM Prep-Cooler Copy

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION TURNS INTO NIGHTMARE IN NEW ORLEANS. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Houston couple celebrating their 50th anniversary in New Orleans is now missing their wedding album after their car was stolen. WGNO-TV reports that they’d brought the irreplaceable pictures last weekend to help them celebrate their wedding day. The Fidelmans say their car was stolen while they were parking near a bar on Magazine Street Saturday afternoon, which was also Gary Fidelman’s birthday. As their car sped away with the hatchback still open, some of their items fell onto the street. Gary Fidelman says he was able to grab a bag with his diabetes medication and credit cards, but everything else was gone with the car.
College Sportswcn247.com

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: AUTOMAKERS TOLD TO REPORT AUTOMATED CAR CRASHES. DETROIT (AP) — We've heard a lot about crashes involving vehicles with automated driving systems. But the U.S. government wants to hear even more. The nation's top safety agency wants automakers to report any crash involving vehicles with fully or partially automated driver assist systems. The move by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests the agency is taking a tougher stance on automated car safety. By getting news on each incident, the NHTSA can spot patterns that might point to problems. Until now, the NHTSA has been loath to issue rules on the new technology for fear of slowing the adoption of the potentially life-saving systems.
CelebritiesPopculture

'To Catch a Predator' Host Chris Hansen Turns Self in After Warrant for Arrest

Chris Hansen, the former host of NBC's To Catch a Predator, turned himself in to Michigan authorities Friday after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. Hansen, 61, missed a court hearing where he was supposed to explain to the court why he and his film crew did not give over more footage from a police sting operation to a defense lawyer. The case involved an October 2020 sting operation, in which three Michigan men were arrested for attempting to meet underage girls for sex.
The US Sun

Who is Sha’Carri Richardson’s mother?

AMERICA'S fastest woman Sha’Carri Richardson has been banned from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana. Richardson, 21, was set to lead Team USA into the Tokyo games in July but will now serve a 30-day suspension. Who is Sha'Carri Richardson's mother?. Richardson, who was called a "gold-medal favorite"...
The Spun

Alex Morgan Has A Message For Sha’Carri Richardson

United States women’s national team star Alex Morgan is among those to react to the controversial suspension for U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. Richardson, the winner of the 100m dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials, has received a 30-day suspension for testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana. The...
The US Sun

Who is Rachel Nichols’ husband Max?

MAX Nichols is a Hollywood director and husband to TV presenter Rachel Nichols. The couple met as teenagers and have been married for more than 20 years. Max Nichols is a Los Angeles based Hollywood director and producer. He is best known for producing rom com Two Night Stand (2014)...
MLBESPN

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 3

A-struck out for Harper in the 5th. b-popped out for Graterol in the 6th. c-flied out for Clay in the 7th. d-lined out for Robles in the 9th. E--Harrison (8). LOB--Los Angeles 6, Washington 5. 2B--Lux (9). HR--Gomes (8), off Kershaw. RBI--Smith (29), Pujols (19), Lux (33), Pollock (29), Taylor (42), Gomes 3 (30). SB--Robles (7), Lux (3). CS--Robles (5). SF--Smith, Pujols.
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Monday, July 5, 2021

Today is Monday, July 5, the 186th day of 2021 with 179 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include showman...
Update on the latest sports

MONTREAL (AP) — Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for tonight in Montreal, with the Tampa Bay Lightning one win from a sweep of the Canadiens. Canadiens forward Josh Anderson says not so fast, noting: “We’re not finished yet.”. The Canadiens will have to do much better...
Columbus goalie dies in fireworks mishap... Hawks sign coach

UNDATED (AP) — A medical examiner in Michigan says Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (mah-TEES’ kihv-LIHN’-ihks) died of chest trauma due to a fireworks mortar blast. Police in Novi, Michigan, tell The Associated Press a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Police say Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and fled with several other people. Kivlenieks was pronounced dead after first responders reached the scene. The 24-year-old was a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets’ future goaltender and represented Latvia at this spring’s world hockey championship.
Federer, Djokovic win, Gauff gone...Goalie fireworks death

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, five-time champion Novak Djokovic and 2018 champion Angelique Kerber have all won in straight sets at Centre Court. Kerber’s victory ended the run of 17-year-old American Coco Gauff. There are going to be more than 10 first-time Wimbledon quarterfinalists this year. That includes the top two women’s seeds, Ash Barty and Aryna Sabalenka.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Drops Incredibly Adorable Pic With Daughter: ‘We All Deserve This Nap’

We agree with this NCIS: Los Angeles star. On a breezy July morning in the middle of a holiday weekend, everyone deserves a nap. Eric Christian Olsen shared a precious photo of himself with youngest daughter Winter Storm Saturday morning. She was all chubby baby cheeks and blonde waves as she nodded off in her Daddy’s lap. Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles, is desperate to stay awake. The two appear to be in a golf cart.
Aerial Shots of Fireworks All Over Los Angeles Are Incredible

Los Angeles can get crazy on July 4, and 2021 was no different. Several aerial shots of residents firing off illegal fireworks on Sunday night are absolutely mesmerizing. There are tons of sanctioned, permitted fireworks displays in California every year, but fireworks are illegal for personal use in all of California -- mostly because of wildfire concerns. But on July 4 no one seems to care. LA always turns into a ridiculous cacophony of colorful explosions on Independence Day.
Prep-Segue

SPIELBERG'S AMBLIN TO MAKE SEVERAL FILMS A YEAR FOR NETFLIX. NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Spielberg, a filmmaker synonymous with big-screen enchantment, has set a new deal with Netflix in which his production company, Amblin Partners, will make multiple feature films per year for the streaming giant. The partnership announced Monday is a major get for the company that, amid increasing competition, brings perhaps the most beloved film director more officially into the streaming fold. The deal doesn’t specifically include any movies to be directed by Spielberg. In December, he’ll release his “West Side Story” in theaters. Amblin, which takes its name from a 1968 short by Spielberg, has helped produce a wide variety of non-Spielberg films, including “1917” and “Green Book.”
AM Prep-Music

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a highly anticipated hearing, Britney Spears is expected today address the court in the conservatorship that has controlled her money and affairs for 13 years. If a Los Angeles judge does not make a last-minute decision to seal the proceedings, Spears’ words on the issue...