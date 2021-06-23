AM Prep-Segue

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION TURNS INTO NIGHTMARE IN NEW ORLEANS. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Houston couple celebrating their 50th anniversary in New Orleans is now missing their wedding album after their car was stolen. WGNO-TV reports that they’d brought the irreplaceable pictures last weekend to help them celebrate their wedding day. The Fidelmans say their car was stolen while they were parking near a bar on Magazine Street Saturday afternoon, which was also Gary Fidelman’s birthday. As their car sped away with the hatchback still open, some of their items fell onto the street. Gary Fidelman says he was able to grab a bag with his diabetes medication and credit cards, but everything else was gone with the car.