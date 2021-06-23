Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Krueger: There's movement on Office of Cannabis Management nominees

By Susan Arbetter
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA story published Monday in Politico indicated that New York's executive branch might be slow-walking some key nominations to two boards created by passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) this past session. The MRTA legalizes the production, distribution and use of marijuana in New York. But bill...

spectrumlocalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Legislature#Mrta#Democratic Senate#Budget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Queens, NYqueenseagle.com

Despite vacancies, recertified judges await designation

Several former New York City Appellate Division judges are caught in limbo having been recertified to return to the bench earlier this year but having not yet been designated to the courts they once served. Justices Sheri Roman, Ellen Gesmer and David Friedman were all cut loose by the Office...
DrinksThe Daily News Online

Editorial — Back to normal: NY state lets emergency powers expire following pandemic

All the executive orders issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for more than a year ended last week as New York’s state of emergency expired. Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday in Manhattan. After receiving approval from the state Legislature a few days earlier, the governor signed the executive order invoking a state of emergency March 7, 2020.
Lawurbancny.com

Attorney General James Applauds Signing of Bill Creating Opioid Settlement Fund into Law

New Law Will Ensure Funds Recovered from AG James’ Opioid Litigation. and Settlements Go Towards Opioid Abatement and Treatment. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today applauded the signing of a new law that will ensure funds received by the state as the result of a settlement or a victory in litigation against opioid manufacturers, distributors, dispensers, consultants, chain pharmacies, or other entities responsible for the opioid crisis will be deposited into an opioid settlement fund that will support treatment, recovery, and abatement efforts. Attorney General James worked with the bill’s sponsors — State Senator Gustavo Rivera and State Assemblymember Carrie Woerner — to create the legislation, which was signed into law today. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation into law after both chambers of the New York state Legislature passed their respective versions of the bill — S.7194 and A.6395B — unanimously earlier this month.
Albany, NYPOLITICO

New York Assembly OKs subpoenas in Cuomo impeachment probe

ALBANY, N.Y. — A state Assembly committee looking into a possible impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo will begin issuing subpoenas as part of its investigation. Assemblymember Charles Lavine (D-Nassau), who chairs the chamber's Judiciary Committee, made the announcement at the end of a meeting in Albany on Wednesday. The subpoenas...
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

J&J opioid settlement contains contingency plan that may corner Cuomo

Drug giant Johnson & Johnson recently reached a settlement with New York Attorney General Letitia James to pay $230 million to resolve an opioid lawsuit. This comes days before the company was scheduled to go to court on Long Island and four months after James settled with the consulting firm McKinsey for $32 million.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo's fireworks celebrated him, not NYers beating COVID: GOP chief

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s triumphant lifting of the state’s coronavirus restrictions — and the ensuing fireworks across the state — were part of a cynical ploy to burnish his image amid a damaging series of scandals, the head of the state Republican Party charged Thursday. "This is not Andrew Cuomo’s moment...
New York City, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Gov. Cuomo signs opioid lockbox bill into law

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation Wednesday to further fund opioid services. Earlier this week, it was announced that Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $230 million to New York to settle claims that the company helped fuel the opioid crisis. The company says the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Veteran challenging Ocasio-Cortez for House seat slams her 'disgraceful' remark on rising NYC crime

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., faces heavy criticism after dismissing fears regarding the crime spike. Desi Cuellar, a U.S. veteran and New York congressional candidate who is looking to challenge the congresswoman in 2022, told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that AOC's comments were "disgraceful." ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ SLAMMED FOR CALLING...
New York City, NYncadvertiser.com

Commentary: Cuomo must be held accountable for COVID choices

Nauseated. That’s the only word to describe how I felt upon hearing Gov. Andrew Cuomo pronounce there would be multiple fireworks displays to celebrate the end of COVID-19 restrictions in New York. Pardon me if I don’t feel much like celebrating, but my dad is dead and Cuomo has not...
Politicswpdh.com

Cuomo Suddenly Ends Popular Drinking Law in New York

Everyone’s favorite rule from the COVID-19 pandemic is set to end. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the State of Emergency for New York State will expire on Thursday, June 24, 2021. This is the same State of Emergency New York State has been under since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Because of this, any rules and regulations created because of the State of Emergency are set to end when that does. This includes the popular to-go alcohol and cocktail program.
DrinksPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Governor Cuomo Relinquishes COVID-19 Emergency Powers

`Governor Andrew Cuomo agrees that the emergency powers that he used during the COVID-19 should be lifted. On Thursday he announced that he is voluntarily relinquishing the emergency powers that he held for 15 months. We’ve come a long way since the beginning of COVID-19 and all the tragedies that...
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein, Dick Durbin, Chuck Grassley, Judiciary Committee Members Press for Answers on Inmate Trust Accounts

June 30, 2021 - Washington–Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and a bipartisan group of their colleagues on the Senate Judiciary. Committee to send a letter to Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director Michael Carvajal requesting answers to reports that BOP’s inmate Trust...
New York City, NYmanisteenews.com

NYC mayoral primary thrown into chaos by officials' bungle

New York City elections officials will try again Wednesday to report preliminary results of the Democratic mayoral primary after a first attempt went disastrously wrong. The mayor's race, the first city election to use ranked choice voting, was thrown into chaos after the city's Board of Elections posted incorrect preliminary vote counts in the Democratic primary and then withdrew them.