NOFX Announce 2021 U.S. Punk in Drublic Festivals

The U.S. leg of the 'Bay Strikes Back Tour' featuring Bay Area thrash icons Testament, Exodus and Death Angel has just been announced for this fall. The three highly influential bands were all on tour together in early 2020 in Europe and were forced to return home early as countries began shutting down in the wake of the pandemic. Several of the bands' members and crew contracted COVID-19 and Death Angel drummer Will Carroll was in a coma and under intensive care at one point, later telling the story of how he thought he was in Hell and saw Satan before waking and recovering from the virus.