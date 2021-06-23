Cigarette tossed in hospital parking lot takes out 2 vehicles
A cigarette thrown from a vehicle and into a pine straw-covered landscape island at Piedmont Fayette Hospital on June 16 resulted in damage to two vehicles. It was on June 16 at approximately 12:41 p.m. that Fayetteville police were dispatched to Piedmont Fayette Hospital regarding a brush fire. Dispatch informed the officer the brush fire spread to a car and possibly other vehicles, said Fayetteville Police Department spokesperson Ann Marie Burdett.thecitizen.com