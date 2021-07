Hungary take on Germany in UEFA EURO 2020 Group F in Munich on Wednesday 23 June at 21:00 CET. Germany made the rest of the competition sit up and take note on Matchday 2 as they responded to their opening defeat by France with a dominant 4-2 win over defending champions Portugal. The result thrust them back into the reckoning for the round of 16 and a point in Munich would see them over the line. Hungary may be underdogs on paper, but their 1-1 draw with France in Budapest shows they should not be underestimated. The point kept alive their dream of going through, but only a victory in Munich can make it a reality.