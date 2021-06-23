Cancel
Tomorrow's birthdays

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Actor Michele Lee is 79. Singer Arthur Brown is 79. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 78. Guitarist Jeff Beck is 77. Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 76. Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 74. Actor Peter Weller is 74. Bassist John Illsley of Dire Straits is 72. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 71. Actor Nancy Allen (“RoboCop”) is 71. Actor Joe Penny (“Jake and the Fatman,” ″Riptide”) is 65. Singer Astro of UB40 is 64. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark is 62. Musician Siedah (sy-EE’-dah) Garrett is 61. Actor Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) is 60. Bassist Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is 60. Actor Danielle Spencer (“What’s Happening”) is 56. Actor Sherry Stringfield (“ER”) is 54. Singer Glenn Medeiros (meh-DER’-ohs) is 51. Actor Carla Gallo (“Bones”) is 46. Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 44. Actor Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project,” ″The Office”) is 42. Actor Minka Kelly is 41. Actor Vanessa Ray (“Blue Bloods”) is 40. Actor Justin Hires (2016′s “MacGyver,” ″Rush Hour”) is 36. Singer Solange Knowles is 35. Actor Max Ehrich (“The Young and the Restless,” ″Under the Dome”) is 30. Actor Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”) is 28.

Moviesfox13news.com

Celebrate John Cusack’s birthday with these flicks on Tubi

Actor John Cusack turns 55 on Monday, and Tubi has a selection of movies to help celebrate his birthday. Cusack is famous for his roles in "Sixteen Candles" and "Being John Malkovich." Cusack grew up in Illinois and began professionally acting in the 1980s. His breakout role was in "Sure...
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Review: Bless the Harts “Betty’s Birthday”

The Harts have found themselves on the wrong side of the law. As each family member handles an interrogation in their individual ways, the hot-headed detective only wants one answer, how old is Betty Hart?. The Harts help lay the story out on how they attempted to answer that exact...
MoviesPopculture

Star-Studded Will Smith Movie Cracked Netflix's Top-10

Sometimes Netflix has some extremely random films and television shows show up in its Top 10, and a little-seen Will Smith drama is currently occupying the number 6 spot. Collateral Beauty was released in 2016, and features a star-studded cast including Kate Winslet, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Michael Peña, and Naomi Harris. It told the story of a man named Howard (Smith) who undergoes a major tragedy and meets the physical manifestations of Love, Death, and Time, with a twist.
Moviespurewow.com

This Nicole Kidman Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List—and It Looks So Intense

We couldn't get enough of Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies or in Bombshell, and now, it looks like she has another tense drama that somehow slipped under our radar. Netflix uploaded Kidman's 2005 flick The Interpreter, where she plays Silvia Broome, a language interpreter at the United Nations in New York City. In the movie, Broome claims that she has overheard an assassination plot, except those around her begin to wonder if they can trust her. Meanwhile, she sets in action a series of dangerous events that could end up costing some lives.
Yogafemalefirst.co.uk

Tamzin Outhwaite marks late mum's birthday

Tamzin Outhwaite has paid tribute to her late mum, Anna, on what would have been her 71st birthday. Tamzin Outhwaite has paid tribute to her late mum on her birthday. The former 'EastEnders' star took to Instagram to share an emotional message about her mother Anna - who passed away in April 2018 from a brain aneurysm - admitting she misses her on her 71st birthday and she always strives to "be more like" her mum.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller Is Now On Netflix

It shouldn’t be a surprise to discover that any Denzel Washington movie added to the Netflix library tends to draw in a decent number of viewers, when he’s remained one of the most popular actors on the planet for the best part of three decades. In the past 20 years,...
Tishomingo, OKtalentrecap.com

Blake Shelton Meets His Twin During 45th Birthday Celebration at Ole Red

Blake Shelton just met his doppelgänger at Ole Red venue in Tishomingo, Okla. The Voice coach decided to surprise cover band Blake Nation. The group was performing at the venue to celebrate his birthday. The band first formed in 2017 and has been fronted by Shelton’s look alike at his birthday celebrations for the past three years.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Gerard Butler Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Back in the summer of 2013, most analysts were expecting the battle of ‘Die Hard in the White House’ movies to be comfortably won by White House Down. After all, director Roland Emmerich boasted a proven track record for helming mega budget blockbusters that did major business at the box office, and he had two big stars in the lead roles with Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum. Olympus Has Fallen, meanwhile, hailed from the solid but unspectacular Antoine Fuqua, with the action hero/president combo filled by Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart.
The Rock, GAwegotthiscovered.com

A Dwayne Johnson Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix Today

Given his status as the world’s biggest movie star and one of the most beloved actors on the planet, Dwayne Johnson can often turn even the most thin of concepts on paper into a box office hit. And that’s exactly what everyone thought he would do with 2017’s Baywatch, which took the property and refitted it into an R-rated action comedy.
TV & VideosWebster County Citizen

Betty Gilpin is cool with GLOW being cancelled

Betty Gilpin is not angry that 'GLOW' was cancelled by Netflix. The 34-year-old actress played Debbie 'Liberty Belle' Eagan on the comedy drama, inspired by the real-life 1980s syndicated women's professional wrestling circuit Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, which was dropped by the streaming giant after three seasons. Betty accepts Netflix's...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Kristen Bell’s Comedy ‘Queenpins’ Coming to Theaters in Fall

“Queenpins,” a comedy starring Kristen Bell as a coupon queen turned criminal, is slated to release on the big screen in fall. The STX film, inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in U.S. history, will debut on Sept. 10. “Queenpins” will also feature Bell’s “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha and Vince Vaughn. The film will land on Paramount Plus in the U.S. after its theatrical run.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow "This is Gus" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "This is Gus", the ninth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode is set to air on Sunday, July 11th. The episode's title is a play off of the name of the popular NBC television series, This Is Us, which fits in pretty well with the episode as it will see the Legends head to the near future in pursuit of an alien pod and end up at the set of a television sitcom. However, as with anything Legends, it won't just be a straightforward mission. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) mistakenly thinks that the mission is actually a birthday surprise for him, a misunderstanding that will likely complicate things.
CelebritiesKFOX 14

Hell's Kitchen: Birthdays and noodles?

Hell's Kitchen is celebrating Gordon Ramsay's daughter's birthday and the mystery of who cooked the noodles is on. Lisa Kudrow is also guest starring on House Broken. Watch both shows Monday nights on KFOX14.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Tom Cruise Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It’s been a long time since Tom Cruise was considered a daring actor, at least in the strictest sense of the word. Sure, he’s now famed for risking life and limb in the name of our entertainment by pulling off an increasingly escalating string of dangerous stunts in each of his new big budget blockbusters, but the interesting and immensely talented dramatic performer has largely been lost behind the A-list sheen.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Tyler Perry Brings ‘Madea’ Out Of Retirement For New Netflix Movie

Tyler Perry has announced that Madea isn’t retiring after all. Because the mogul has teamed with Netflix for an all-new installment of the movie franchise. The Hollywood titan has revealed that ‘A Madea Homecoming’ will be heading to the streamer in 2022. Perry, as ever, will serve as writer, director,...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Giselle Bündchen, 40, defines 'Heaven' in sun-soaked beach photo

Gisele Bündchen has revealed what "Heaven" means to her. The Brazilian supermodel spent some time soaking up rays at the beach — and being grateful for the simple pleasure. On Sunday, Bündchen, 40, shared her appreciation of the moment in a sun-soaked photo that she posted to Instagram. “Sunday, summer...