Tomorrow's birthdays
Actor Michele Lee is 79. Singer Arthur Brown is 79. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 78. Guitarist Jeff Beck is 77. Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 76. Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 74. Actor Peter Weller is 74. Bassist John Illsley of Dire Straits is 72. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 71. Actor Nancy Allen (“RoboCop”) is 71. Actor Joe Penny (“Jake and the Fatman,” ″Riptide”) is 65. Singer Astro of UB40 is 64. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark is 62. Musician Siedah (sy-EE’-dah) Garrett is 61. Actor Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) is 60. Bassist Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is 60. Actor Danielle Spencer (“What’s Happening”) is 56. Actor Sherry Stringfield (“ER”) is 54. Singer Glenn Medeiros (meh-DER’-ohs) is 51. Actor Carla Gallo (“Bones”) is 46. Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 44. Actor Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project,” ″The Office”) is 42. Actor Minka Kelly is 41. Actor Vanessa Ray (“Blue Bloods”) is 40. Actor Justin Hires (2016′s “MacGyver,” ″Rush Hour”) is 36. Singer Solange Knowles is 35. Actor Max Ehrich (“The Young and the Restless,” ″Under the Dome”) is 30. Actor Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”) is 28.www.wcn247.com