Tomorrow's birthdays

The CW has released a preview for "This is Gus", the ninth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode is set to air on Sunday, July 11th. The episode's title is a play off of the name of the popular NBC television series, This Is Us, which fits in pretty well with the episode as it will see the Legends head to the near future in pursuit of an alien pod and end up at the set of a television sitcom. However, as with anything Legends, it won't just be a straightforward mission. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) mistakenly thinks that the mission is actually a birthday surprise for him, a misunderstanding that will likely complicate things.