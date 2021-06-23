Indians: Eli Morgan is raw potential but experience may be all he needs

Morgan (1-2) allowed four runs on six hits while striking out four over five innings to pick up his first career win Monday against the Tigers. Morgan didn't necessarily have a spectacular outing, but he did enough to walk away with a win. He allowed the Tigers to get on the board in the second when Miguel Cabrera led off the inning with a solo home run. The rookie gave up another run in the fourth and then surrendered a two-run blast to Jake Rogers in the fifth before his day came to a close. Morgan has allowed 17 earned runs over 16.1 innings, which comes out to a 9.37 ERA. He does have a 19:2 K:BB, but his time in the rotation is quickly dwindling with Zach Plesac (thumb) on the brink of activation from the injured list.