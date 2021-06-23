Indians: Eli Morgan is raw potential but experience may be all he needs
Eli Morgan may not be a star for the Indians but he has some raw potential. The Indians are now down their three best pitchers with Aaron Civale going on the DL for at least a month. He joins Shane Bieber and Zach Plesac as Indians pitchers who are, will, or have missed significant time this season. That means the Tribe is relying on guys like Cal Quantrill and Eli Morgan to help shoulder the burden. Morgan may seem a bit outmatched but the young pitcher may just need some seasoning to find himself.factoryofsadness.co