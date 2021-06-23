Here’s When You Can See A Live DJ in Disney Springs!

While I currently don't have a ticket to Walt Disney World, I know I don't need one to make a special trip to Florida for this boozy Piña Colada Cheesecake. The New York-style cheesecake, which can be found at Amorette's Patisserie in Disney Springs, is made on graham cracker crust with coconut mousse, grilled pineapple, and sweetened toasted coconut. Sounds delicious, right? But the best part is for sure the heart topper, which contains Malibu rum that you can drizzle all over your cake before diving in! Popular Instagram account Disney Food Blog also reports that the cheesecake itself contains small bits of coconut and pineapple inside (yum!). Just keep in mind that this cake does *not* come in a nonboozy version, so if you're looking for dessert to share with the family (or are under 21), we suggest opting for something else (you can't go wrong with this watermelon Dole Whip). If you want a slice of this boozy cheesecake for yourself, head on down to Disney Springs in Walt Disney World and let us know what you think.