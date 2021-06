The Missourian Media Co. is consolidating its operations at the company’s facility at 6321 Bluff Road. The last day the downtown office was open was Friday, June 18. Customers of The Missourian newspaper can now meet with advertising or circulation representatives at the Bluff office. The company’s phone number remains the same: 636-239-7701. The Missourian will still be available at vending machines in front of the downtown location.