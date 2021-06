QUESTION: – Can you grow a raised bed garden on a slope? Our back yard is on a fairly steep incline and I’m not sure how to approach it. – William R. ANSWER: – Building a raised bed on a sloped terrain is a bit more challenging and complex than building a raised bed on a flat surface, however, it is certainly possible, and can be done rather easily if you know a few tricks of the trade. So, the simple answer is yes, you can build raised beds on a sloping surface. But to more fully answer your question, we will give you a few examples of different ways to build a raised bed on a slope, some suggestions to help you avoid common mistakes, and some links to more in-depth walkthroughs, and video tutorials.