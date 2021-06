ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Almost four years after Ally Raber, 18, was strangled in an Aurora motel, the man who killed her was sentenced to 60 years in prison. An Arapahoe County District Court judge on Thursday sentenced Arturo Garcia, 24, in Raber's death on July 2, 2017. Garcia had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on April 7, and the other counts against him were dismissed, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.