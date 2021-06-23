Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge

wcn247.com
 13 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a highly anticipated hearing, Britney Spears is expected to address the court in the conservatorship that has controlled her money and affairs for 13 years. If a Los Angeles judge does not make a last-minute decision to seal the proceedings, Spears' words on the issue will be heard in open court for the first time. Fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement are expected to gather outside the Los Angeles courthouse in larger numbers than usual. The hearing comes at the request of the 39-year-old pop star, but there has been no indication what she plans to say.

