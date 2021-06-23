Special Weather Statement issued for Baker by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BAKER AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM EDT * At 645 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms over Taylor, or 23 miles southeast of Fargo, moving southeast at 15 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Taylor, Macclenny, Glen St. Mary and Sanderson.