Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BAKER AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM EDT * At 645 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms over Taylor, or 23 miles southeast of Fargo, moving southeast at 15 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Taylor, Macclenny, Glen St. Mary and Sanderson.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Baker County, FL
City
Sanderson, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Nws Jacksonville#South Central Charlton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump Organization expected to be charged with tax crimes on Thursday

(CNN) — The Manhattan district attorney's office is expected to charge former President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as soon as Thursday with tax crimes in connection with an array of perks and benefits awarded to employees, a person familiar with the matter tells CNN.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Ethiopia PM says army quit Tigray as no longer 'centre' of conflict

ADDIS ABABA, June 30 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged government troops had left Tigray's regional capital Mekelle after months of fighting, saying it was because the city was no longer the "centre of gravity for conflicts". Another government figure said the troops could return in weeks if...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Tucker Carlson doubles down on NSA spy claim after agency denial

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday again insisted that he is being spied on by the federal government despite the nation's leading intelligence agency refuting his claim earlier the same day. "Did the Biden administration read my personal emails? That’s the question that we asked directly to NSA officials...